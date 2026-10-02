Lupita singled out Ugandan actress Madina Nalwanga, who made her major film debut as Phiona

Lupita singled out Ugandan actress Madina Nalwanga, who made her major film debut as Phiona

Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Ugandan film stars as ‘Queen of Katwe’ marks 10 years

Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Ugandan actors and filmmakers as Disney's chess drama Queen of Katwe marks its 10th anniversary.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute to the Ugandan actors and filmmakers she worked with on Queen of Katwe as the Disney film marks its 10th anniversary.

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Nyong’o, who played Harriet Mutesi, the mother of chess player Phiona Mutesi, described the film as a “gem” in an anniversary message this week.

Lupita singled out Ugandan actress Madina Nalwanga, who made her major film debut as Phiona

She singled out Ugandan actress Madina Nalwanga, who made her major film debut as Phiona, and Martin Kabanza, who played Phiona’s brother Brian. British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo starred as chess coach Robert Katende.

Nyong’o said making the movie in Africa remained one of her treasured experiences.

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“The film was feel-good on and off-screen,” she wrote, recalling her work with director Mira Nair and the bond she developed with Nalwanga.

Nyong’o also revealed that the production introduced her to Zohran Mamdani, who worked on the film as an assistant director and music supervisor. She said the experience marked the beginning of their friendship.

Lupita singled out Ugandan actress Madina Nalwanga, who made her major film debut as Phiona

Mamdani went to become the Mayor of New York City.

Released in September 2016, Queen of Katwe tells the true story of Mutesi, a girl from Katwe in Kampala whose talent for chess takes her from a disadvantaged community to international competitions. Disney lists the film as a biographical sports drama directed by Nair and written by William Wheeler.

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Much of the film was shot in Uganda, with additional filming in South Africa. Its cast combined international stars with Ugandan actors, including Nalwanga, Esther Tebandeke and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine.

Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute to the Ugandan actors and filmmakers

The story centres on Mutesi's introduction to chess through Katende, whose programme used the game to mentor children from disadvantaged Kampala communities.