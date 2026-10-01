Oyo’s cousin confirms late king had more than 1 child

Ron Kazooba Kawamara, a cousin of the late Tooro king Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, has indicated that the monarch left more than one child, adding a new detail to the debate over his succession.

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In an exchange on X on October 1, 2026, a user identified as LoneChild wrote: “BABY OYO EXISTS.”

Kawamara quoted the post and replied: “Babies :)”.

His use of the plural suggests that Oyo had more than one child. However, he did not disclose their number, names, ages or sex.

The reply comes two days after Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I’s coronation at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal. President Yoweri Museveni attended the September 29, 2026 ceremony.

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Oyo’s children have been central to the succession dispute. His sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale, rejected the Babiito royal clan’s selection of Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, saying the late king left a will naming his son as his heir. Queen Mother Best Kemigisa also opposed the choice.

Kemigisa later said Oyo’s son had remained in the United States because of tensions surrounding the succession.

Kawamara’s brief reply goes beyond those earlier references to one son. It does not, however, identify the children or explain whether any of them has been presented to the royal clan.

The exchange also drew a response from LoneChild, who wrote: “Now let’s pray for long life and see one of them sit in that throne”.