Kigezi, Ankole, Central Uganda lead in HIV/AIDS prevalence, latest study shows

Latest UPHIA 2025 survey shows Uganda's HIV prevalence remains at 5.9%, with Kigezi, Ankole, and Central regions recording the country's highest rates.

Kigezi and parts of central Uganda recorded the highest HIV prevalence rates in the country, the preliminary findings from the 2025 Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA) show.

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Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi released the findings at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at the Uganda Media Center

The survey puts HIV prevalence among Ugandans aged 15 and above at 5.9 per cent. The rate stands at 7.3 per cent among women and 4.1 per cent among men.

Baryomunsi said the national prevalence has remained largely unchanged since 2020 and represents about 1.496 million adults living with HIV.

“The 5.9 per cent, while stable, is still high and should worry us as Ugandans,” Baryomunsi remarked

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The government conducted the survey between July and September 2025 through the Ministry of Health, Makerere University School of Public Health, Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), regional referral hospitals, districts and other partners.

The United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funded the study through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of the 6,283 eligible households selected for the survey, 94.4 per cent participated.

Kigezi records highest prevalence

The findings show wide differences in HIV prevalence across Uganda's geographical regions.

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South Western Uganda, which includes parts of Ankole and Kigezi, recorded the country's highest prevalence at 8 per cent.

Central 1, covering Wakiso, Mpigi and Greater Masaka, followed at 7.3 per cent. Central 2, which covers Greater Mubende, Luwero and Mukono, registered 7.2 per cent.

Mid North recorded 6.8 per cent, while the Mid Western region, covering Tooro and Bunyoro, stood at 6.1 per cent.

Kampala registered a prevalence rate of 5.4 per cent.

Rates were lower in other regions, with Teso at 4.8 per cent, Mid Eastern at 4.4 per cent and Busoga at 4 per cent.

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West Nile recorded 1.4 per cent, while Karamoja had the country's lowest prevalence at 1.3 per cent.

Baryomunsi said the government will use the final report to examine factors behind the sharp regional differences.

“We have to interrogate the findings and explain why the prevalence rates are as high as this. The final report will bring out the details,” he said.

The findings show wide differences in HIV prevalence across Uganda's geographical regions.

Women continue to bear heavier burden

The findings also show a substantial gender gap, with HIV prevalence among women nearly twice that among men.

Among both sexes, prevalence was lowest among adolescents aged 15 to 19.

Among men, it peaked at 11.7 per cent in the 45-to-49 age group. For women, the highest prevalence was 15.7 per cent among those aged 40 to 44.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine said the findings would guide the government's HIV prevention and treatment programmes.

“These are the results of the HIV survey that was carried out across the country, and we believe that they represent the true picture of what is happening in the country,” Atwine said.

She said such surveys help the government assess progress and identify areas that require greater attention.

Uganda is pursuing the 95-95-95 targets, which seek to ensure that at least 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Atwine said about 150,000 people living with HIV in Uganda do not know their status and are therefore not receiving antiretroviral treatment.

“We know that we have about 150,000 who are HIV positive and don't know their status, and they are not yet on ART, and that becomes the centre of the infection,” she said.