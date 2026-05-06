LIST: Health ministry names facilities offering Lenacapavir HIV prevention injections
Ministry of Health has listed facilities offering Lenacapavir injections across Uganda.
The injectable HIV prevention drug protects a person for six months with one dose.
Uganda has secured 19,200 doses, according to the ministry.
Lenacapavir was launched in Lira City on April 17, 2026.
The Ministry of Health has named health facilities where Ugandans can access the long acting injectable HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir, which has shown nearly 100 per cent efficacy in clinical trials.
“One injection protects you for six months,” said Dinnah Kwarisiima, a Behaviour Change Communication specialist at the ministry. She added that Uganda has already secured 19,200 doses and they are free.
Here’s what you need to know about Lenacapavir, the new HIV PreP injection.— Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) May 2, 2026
Remember; Lenacapavir is NOT a vaccine. #MOHatWork | #HIVUG pic.twitter.com/e8NSGH4K5W
The drug, also referred to as Lenacapavir, was launched on April 17, 2026, in Lira City. Health officials warned that gains made in the fight against HIV could reverse if people become complacent.
Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng unveiled the injectable drug at Lira Regional Referral Hospital. The injection is administered twice a year.
Lenacapavir has now joined other HIV prevention options already available in Uganda, including oral PrEP pills, the Dapivirine vaginal ring, and Cabotegravir injections.
The Ministry of Health said the drug will be available through a wide network of health facilities across the country. In northern Uganda, the facilities include Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, Kitgum Hospital, Rushere Community Hospital, Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.
In Kampala, the facilities include AIDS Information Centre Kampala Special Clinic, China Uganda Friendship Naguru Regional Referral Hospital, Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, and Mulago National Referral Hospital MARPI STI Project Clinic.
Here are the health facilities offering Lenacapvir #MOHatWork | #HIVUG https://t.co/wmPnm1cIGa pic.twitter.com/QA3I2XkhZj— Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) May 5, 2026
Other facilities offering the drug include Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, Entebbe National Referral Hospital, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, Arua Regional Referral Hospital, and Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital.
The rollout comes as Uganda intensifies efforts to reduce new HIV infections. According to the Uganda AIDS Commission, thousands of new infections are still recorded every year, especially among young women, sex workers, fishing communities, and other high risk groups.