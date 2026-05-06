NIRA relocates National ID issuance for Kampala residents

NIRA has moved National ID issuance services for Kampala residents to Kitante Primary School ahead of President Museveni’s swearing in ceremony at Kololo.

NIRA has temporarily shifted National ID services from Kololo to Kitante Primary School.

The relocation will run from May 6 to May 12, 2026.

Kololo Grounds will host President Museveni’s swearing in ceremony.

NIRA says all other offices across the country will continue operating normally.

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The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has temporarily relocated National ID issuance services to Kitante Primary School, near the Uganda Museum, ahead of the presidential swearing in ceremony.

The temporary relocation will run from Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where the services were previously being handled, will host President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, May 12. Preparations for the event are already underway.

NIRA encouraged clients to access some services online through www.nira.go.ug and www.marriages.nira.go.ug.

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Services available online include tracking National ID status, confirmation of information letters, confirmation of NIN, verification of birth and death certificates, filing marriage returns, and applications for civil marriages.

Clients can also access requirements for applications for civil marriages, places of worship to celebrate marriages, special licence venues, and marital status letters.

New national IDs are out

NIRA said normal service at the head office will resume on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. All other NIRA offices, including the Roadshow Mobile Card Issuance centres across the country, will continue operating normally.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026, will be a public holiday to mark the swearing in of President Museveni for his seventh elective term.

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The announcement was made by NRM secretary general Richard Todwong on Tuesday, May 5.

About 40,000 guests are expected at Kololo Independence Grounds. These include 35 heads of state, 30 diplomats, and delegates from liberation movements such as the African National Congress, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, ZANU PF, FRELIMO, and the Rwandan Patriotic Front.

President Museveni will be sworn in on Tuesday, May 12

President Museveni will take oath for his seventh elective term at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

Ahead of the ceremony, Museveni chaired the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing government. He later hosted ministers to a luncheon to thank them for their service.

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Museveni said the Cabinet played a key role in pushing Uganda into middle income status.