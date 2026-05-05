Museveni swearing-in day declared public holiday

President Museveni will be sworn in on Tuesday, May 12

President Museveni will be sworn in on Tuesday, May 12

Uganda has declared May 12, 2026 a public holiday as preparations intensify for President Museveni’s swearing-in.

May 12, 2026 declared a public holiday for Museveni’s swearing-in.

About 40,000 guests, including 35 heads of state, are expected.

Nationwide prayers scheduled from May 8 to May 10.

Government invites all Ugandans to attend without invitation cards.

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Tuesday, May 12, 2026 will be a public holiday to mark the swearing-in of President Yoweri Museveni for his seventh elective term.

The announcement was made by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong on Tuesday, May 5.

NRM secretary general, Mr. Richard Todwong

About 40,000 guests are expected at Kololo Independence Grounds. These include 35 heads of state, 30 diplomats, and delegates from liberation movements such as the African National Congress, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, ZANU–PF, FRELIMO, and the Rwandan Patriotic Front.

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President Museveni will be sworn in for his seventh elective term on May 12, 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

Ahead of the ceremony, the President chaired the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing government. He later hosted ministers to a luncheon to thank them for their service.

Museveni said the Cabinet played a key role in pushing Uganda into middle-income status.

President Yoweri Museveni poses with the outgoing cabinet

He thanked members and the Cabinet Secretariat for managing government business.

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Meanwhile, Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda has announced nationwide prayers ahead of the inauguration. The prayers will be held on Friday in mosques, Saturday in Seventh-day Adventist churches, and Sunday in Anglican and Catholic churches.

The prayers will begin on Friday, May 8 in all mosques, followed by Seventh-day Adventist churches on Saturday, May 9, and conclude in all churches on Sunday, May 10.

Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda

“During those prayers, different government dignitaries will represent the government in their respective areas,” Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President Yunus Kakande said earlier.

“Our motto says ‘For God and My Country’ so we must pray. Prayer is good. We have to pray for our president to give him life for the next five years; to give Uganda stability,” he said.

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He also pointed to global instability, saying countries that once enjoyed peace are now facing challenges.

“People in the Middle East are suffering. They did not know that they would be suffering because last year they were okay,” he said.

The government has invited all Ugandans to attend the inauguration ceremony. No invitation cards will be required.

“I also want to make all Ugandans come for the president’s inauguration ceremony. You do not need an invitation card. Just come,” Kakande said.

He said arrangements have been made to accommodate large crowds.

“We have put food there; you will eat and drink. Everybody should come to Kololo,” he said.