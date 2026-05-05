Jamaican dancehall star Spice tapped to bolster Uganda tourism

The Grammy-nominated artist, born Grace Latoya Hamilton, is set to headline her first-ever performance in Uganda on May 9, 2026 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

UTB has sponsored Spice’s first performance in Uganda to boost tourism

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The May 9 concert at Lugogo is part of a week-long tourism campaign

Proceeds will support rhino conservation at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary

Uganda aims to grow its MICE tourism earnings to over 100 million dollars by 2030

The Uganda Tourism Board has partnered with Grammy nominated Jamaican dancehall star Spice to boost Uganda’s tourism appeal through music and cultural experiences.

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The artist, born Grace Latoya Hamilton, is set to headline her first-ever performance in Uganda on May 9, 2026 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

The concert, organised by Africa One Ltd, forms the centrepiece of a week-long tourism programme aimed at showcasing the country to global audiences.

The move is part of Uganda’s broader effort to expand its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) strategy beyond traditional business tourism. Officials say modern travellers are increasingly seeking entertainment, nightlife and cultural immersion alongside conferences and meetings.

Uganda Tourism Board has partnered with Grammy nominated Jamaican dancehall star Spice

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UTB said the global entertainment industry is projected to exceed 50 billion dollars by 2030, with concert and festival attendance expected to pass 500 million by 2027. Against this backdrop, Uganda is positioning itself as a competitive destination.

Already ranked sixth in Africa by the International Congress and Convention Association, Uganda is targeting more than 100 million dollars in tourism earnings from MICE activities by 2030.

Daniel Irunga, Senior Brand Officer at UTB, said the concert reflects a shift in strategy. He noted that Uganda’s youthful and creative population must be central to its tourism offering.

“This concert speaks directly to that demand. Uganda has one of the youngest, most vibrant, and most creative populations on the continent, and a tourism strategy that does not speak to that energy has a gap in it. The Spice Concert closes that gap,” he said

He said the event also carries a conservation message. Part of the proceeds will support rhino protection at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, one of the few places in the country where visitors can track rhinos on foot. The sanctuary has grown its rhino population from six in 2005 to 59 today.

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Uganda Tourism Board has partnered with Grammy nominated Jamaican dancehall star Spice

Spice is expected to visit Ziwa on May 7 for a rhino naming ceremony linked to Uganda’s ongoing conservation campaign. Her itinerary also includes visits to Uganda Martyrs Shrine, Kasubi Tombs, the Buganda Kingdom headquarters at Bulange, and a game drive at Murchison Falls National Park.

On the concert night, she will perform alongside top Ugandan acts including Sheebah Karungi, Cindy Sanyu, Winnie Nwagi and Navio, among others.

Spice said her visit goes beyond performance. She expressed interest in experiencing Uganda’s wildlife and landscapes, adding that supporting conservation gives her music deeper meaning.

“I have not just come to perform and leave. I have come to Uganda to walk through, to look a Rhino in the eye at Ziwa, to feel the spray of Murchison Falls. When I was told that proceeds from my concert would go to saving rhinos, I said yes immediately. Music with meaning is the only music worth making.”