Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugyenyi has been sworn in among the new judges of the COMESA Court of Justice.

Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugyenyi has been sworn in among the new judges of the COMESA Court of Justice.

Uganda's Justice Monica Mugyenyi sworn in as judge of COMESA court of justice

Justice Monica Mugyenyi has joined the COMESA Court of Justice, strengthening the regional body that settles trade and legal disputes across Eastern and Southern Africa.

Justice Monica Mugyenyi has been sworn in as a judge of the COMESA Court of Justice

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She will serve in the Appellate Division alongside four other regional judges

President Ruto called for integrity and fairness in delivering justice

Ugandan jurist Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugyenyi has been sworn in among the new judges of the COMESA Court of Justice.

Justice Mugyenyi took her oath at a ceremony presided over by William Samoei Ruto on Monday, in Nairobi

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The swearing-in took place at the State House and brought together senior government officials, members of the judiciary, and representatives from the COMESA Secretariat.

Justice Mugyenyi is among five judges appointed to the Appellate Division of the court.

The division handles appeals from the lower chamber and ensures consistency in the interpretation of regional law.

The other judges in this division come from Zambia, Burundi, Malawi and Madagascar.

The COMESA Court of Justice serves as the judicial arm of the regional bloc.

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It is mandated to interpret the COMESA Treaty, resolve disputes between member states, and handle cases brought by individuals or companies against governments or COMESA institutions.

The court plays a key role in supporting trade, investment and legal certainty across the region.

Seven other judges were sworn in to the First Instance Division, which hears cases at the initial stage before any appeal. Together, the two divisions form the full structure of the court.

President Ruto urged the judges to uphold integrity and fairness in their work. He said their decisions would go beyond legal arguments and directly affect livelihoods, investments and the region’s development.

“By doing what is right, consistently and without compromise, we protect our region and strengthen the values that define us,” he said.

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