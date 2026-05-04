NRM summons MPs for urgent meeting ahead of sovereignty bill debate

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua directed all party legislators to attend a mandatory meeting scheduled for 9:30am on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President.

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua directed all party legislators to attend a mandatory meeting scheduled for 9:30am on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President.

NRM has summoned its MPs to unify positions ahead of the Sovereignty Bill debate in Parliament.

NRM MPs have been called to a mandatory meeting on May 5, 2026.

The meeting aims to align positions before the Sovereignty Bill debate.

The bill has sparked both support and concern across the country.

Party unity could determine the outcome in Parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ruling National Resistance Movement has called an urgent meeting of its Members of Parliament ahead of the expected tabling of the Sovereignty Bill.

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua directed all party legislators to attend a mandatory meeting scheduled for 9:30am on May 5, 2026 at the Office of the President.

The notice described the session as a special meeting to handle business of the day. However, sources indicate that the main aim is to align the party position before the bill is presented in Parliament later that afternoon.

Mr Obua also reminded members about the plenary sitting set for 2pm and stressed the need for full attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sovereignty Bill has drawn mixed reactions across the country. Supporters say it will protect Uganda’s national interests. Critics warn it could affect relations with foreign partners.

By holding the meeting hours before the debate, party leaders are seeking to ensure discipline and reduce internal disagreements.

The communication was copied to Yoweri Museveni, Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja, and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong.

The NRM holds a strong majority in Parliament. A unified position often ensures the passage of government-backed bills.