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Kampala set for DJ showcase as Creators’ Lab returns

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:23 - 04 May 2026
Creators Lab returns with a DJ-focused edition in Kampala
The Creators Lab DJ edition returns to Kampala with performances and a masterclass aimed at supporting and inspiring local DJs.
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  • Creators Lab returns with a DJ-focused edition in Kampala

  • Event will take place on May 8, 2026, at Shisa Nyama Village

  • DJ Maintain to lead a masterclass for aspiring and established DJs

  • Lineup features top and rising DJs showcasing Uganda’s music culture

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Kampala’s creative scene is set for another electrifying experience as Guinness Smooth teams up with Elixir by El to present a special DJ edition of the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab.

The event will take place on May 8, 2026, at Shisa Nyama Village. It will bring together some of the most exciting names in Uganda’s DJ community for a night focused on sound, skill, and self-expression.

Building on the success of previous editions, the Creators Lab continues to grow as a platform that nurtures and celebrates creative talent across different fields.

This DJ-focused edition follows the Sportainment experience held with Ekikumba Fusion. The event combined football, fashion, music, and art into a vibrant cultural showcase in Kampala.

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The DJ edition promises an immersive experience for both aspiring and established DJs
The DJ edition promises an immersive experience for both aspiring and established DJs

Each edition strengthens the platform’s role as a hub where creativity meets opportunity.

The DJ edition promises an immersive experience for both aspiring and established DJs. It will feature a masterclass led by DJ Maintain, giving attendees a chance to learn, improve their skills, and gain industry insights.

DJ Maintain is widely known as one of Uganda’s most influential DJs. He is recognised for his versatility, technical skill, and ability to connect with different audiences. He has performed at major events, clubs, and festivals. He has also supported emerging talent, making him a suitable mentor for the platform.

The event will also feature performances from several rising and established DJs. These include EL DJ, Smol Eyez, DJ Simon, Shie Money, Jean, AO The Walker, and Eyo Mackus.

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MC Saint Trevor will host the event. The lineup will deliver a mix of sounds that reflect the diversity of Uganda’s DJ culture.

The event will combine learning and entertainment. It aims to offer a strong community experience. The Creators Lab series continues to expand across fashion, sport, music, and digital culture. It remains focused on inspiring creatives to make their mark and express themselves.

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