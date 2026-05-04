The incident involved motor vehicle registration UBP 736U, an Isuzu bus belonging to Nile Star Coaches, driven by Abugo Mandella Kadin (now in police custody), and motor vehicle registration SSD 040A/SSD 498C, a Benz Actros trailer.

The incident involved motor vehicle registration UBP 736U, an Isuzu bus belonging to Nile Star Coaches, driven by Abugo Mandella Kadin (now in police custody), and motor vehicle registration SSD 040A/SSD 498C, a Benz Actros trailer.

7 dead as police reveal cause of Nile Star bus accident

Police have confirmed seven deaths after a Nile Star bus collided with a trailer in Nwoya, with the driver now in custody as investigations continue.

Police confirm seven people died in the Nile Star bus crash in Nwoya District

The bus collided head-on with a trailer while attempting to overtake

Sixteen passengers were injured and taken to Anak Hospital

Driver in custody as investigations into reckless driving claims continue

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Police have confirmed that seven people died following a fatal road crash in Nwoya District, offering fresh details on the early morning incident.

In a statement released on May 4, 2026, the Community Liaison Officer and Public Relations Officer of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, SP Michael Kananura, said the crash occurred at about 01:15am in Lapok Mor Village.

“A fatal road crash occurred on 4th May 2026 at approximately 01:15 AM in Lapok Mor Village, Nwoya District.

"The incident involved motor vehicle registration UBP 736U, an Isuzu bus belonging to Nile Star Coaches, driven by Abugo Mandella Kadin (now in police custody), and motor vehicle registration SSD 040A/SSD 498C, a Benz Actros trailer.

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"Preliminary findings indicate that the bus, en route from Arua, attempted to overtake two vehicles ahead. In the process, it collided head-on with an oncoming trailer.

As a result:

Four passengers died instantly at the scene

Sixteen others sustained injuries and were rushed to Anak Hospital

Three additional victims later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to seven

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Eyewitnesses onboard reported that the driver had been driving recklessly throughout the journey. Despite raising concerns, passengers were allegedly dismissed by the conductor instead of appropriate action being taken.”

Earlier reports had indicated that several people were feared dead after a Kampala-bound Nile Star bus collided with a heavy truck between Pakwach and Karuma.

The bus was travelling from Arua City when the crash happened at about 01:00am. At the time, authorities had not confirmed the number of casualties, and several injured passengers had been rushed to nearby hospitals.