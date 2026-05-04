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Several feared dead in Karuma road crash involving Nile Star bus

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:20 - 04 May 2026
The bus was totaled. Credit: New Vision
A Kampala-bound Nile Star bus collided with a truck near Karuma, leaving several people feared dead and others injured.
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  • A Nile Star bus collided with a heavy truck between Pakwach and Karuma

  • The bus was travelling from Arua City to Kampala

  • The crash happened at about 1:00am on May 4, 2026

  • Several people are feared dead and others are receiving treatment in hospitals

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Several people are feared dead after a Kampala-bound Nile Star bus crashed into a heavy truck between Pakwach and Karuma, New Vision has reported.

The accident involved a bus travelling from Arua City. It happened at about 1:00am on May 4, 2026.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of deaths. Rescue teams rushed several injured passengers to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police and emergency teams are still assessing the scene as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

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