The bus was totaled. Credit: New Vision

The bus was totaled. Credit: New Vision

Several feared dead in Karuma road crash involving Nile Star bus

A Kampala-bound Nile Star bus collided with a truck near Karuma, leaving several people feared dead and others injured.

A Nile Star bus collided with a heavy truck between Pakwach and Karuma

The bus was travelling from Arua City to Kampala

The crash happened at about 1:00am on May 4, 2026

Several people are feared dead and others are receiving treatment in hospitals

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Several people are feared dead after a Kampala-bound Nile Star bus crashed into a heavy truck between Pakwach and Karuma, New Vision has reported.

The accident involved a bus travelling from Arua City. It happened at about 1:00am on May 4, 2026.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of deaths. Rescue teams rushed several injured passengers to nearby hospitals for treatment.