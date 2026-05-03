Abeeka band fills Ndere Centre in maiden concert statement

Abeeka Band’s first concert at Ndere Centre proved that live bands in Kampala can headline major shows and draw large crowds.

Abeeka Band drew a large crowd for its maiden concert at Ndere Centre.

The performance highlighted the band’s growth from small shows to a major stage.

Emotional moments, including a tribute to Mowzey Radio, stood out.

The concert showed live bands can headline and attract paying audiences.

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By midday on Saturday, the signs were already there.

Social media was buzzing. Guests were posting unsolicited updates. The road from Ndere Centre to Kisaasi filled with cars long before the show started. By 4:15PM, traffic had built up around the venue. Cars were awkwardly parked along the roadside, and guests were already verifying tickets at the entrance.

Abeeka Band’s maiden concert had arrived, and Kampala showed up early.

For a band that started five years ago performing for just 15 people at a hotel, Saturday night at Ndere Centre felt like a full-circle moment. By 9PM, when the band stepped on stage, the venue was already packed. It proved Abeeka was not hosting just another live music night, but making a statement.

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Rachael Magoola performing at Abeeka Band’s maiden concert

Known for their mastery of live covers, Abeeka leaned into the sound that built them. From reggae classics by Morgan Heritage to songs by Chronixx, whose first Kampala performance also happened at Ndere Centre, the night was built on nostalgia, energy and growth. Abeeka members had once performed there under a different band.

One of the most powerful moments came when they performed Radio and Weasel’s Lwaki Onumya. They used the song as both a crowd favourite and a tribute to the late Mowzey Radio. The audience sang every word back, turning the performance into one of the emotional highlights of the night.

The concert also reflected the consistency that has made Abeeka one of Kampala’s most visible live bands. The group performs nearly six nights a week, alongside weddings, private events and corporate gigs. Through that grind, they have built not just an audience, but a loyal community that showed up in full support for their first major concert.

The concert also reflected the consistency that has made Abeeka one of Kampala’s most visible live bands

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Earlier this year, Abeeka entered a partnership with Tusker Malt Lager and The Singleton as the faces of The Band Nights, a live music campaign celebrating Uganda’s nightlife and band culture.

Speaking about the partnership, Sandra Againe, the Tusker Malt brand manager, said Abeeka represents the authenticity and consistency the brand believes in.

“Abeeka Band understands what live music means to people. They have built their audience organically, night after night, and that kind of consistency aligns perfectly with what Tusker Malt stands for, craft, culture and unforgettable experiences.”

For The Singleton, the partnership was about supporting a band that has grown into a cultural force.

“We are proud to be part of Abeeka’s first concert because this is more than a performance, it is a milestone for Uganda’s live music culture. Abeeka has shown that bands can command premium spaces and premium audiences, and that is something we are excited to support,” said Simon Lapyem, The Singleton brand manager.

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The sponsors also showed up strongly. From The Singleton cocktails to discounted bottles and free Tusker Malts at the entrance, they were not just sponsors, but part of the experience.

It was proof that live bands are no longer background music in lounges

The night also quietly addressed the ongoing copyright conversation around cover bands in Uganda. With artists like Bebe Cool, Levixone, Dax Vibez, A Pass and Maurice Kirya showing support, the event made one thing clear. The relationship between cover bands and original artists is more collaborative than confrontational.

For Abeeka, the concert was about more than filling Ndere Centre. It was proof that live bands are no longer background music in lounges. They can headline, sell tickets and own the moment.