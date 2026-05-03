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Lucky Mbabazi reacts after meeting AFTV crew in Uganda

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:56 - 03 May 2026
Lucky Mbabazi met the visiting AFTV crew and shared the moment on X.
Lucky Mbabazi shared her excitement after meeting the AFTV crew during their Uganda tour, which has attracted strong fan engagement.
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  • Lucky Mbabazi met the visiting AFTV crew and shared the moment on X.

  • The AFTV team has been in Uganda since April 25 on a six-day tour.

  • The visit has drawn strong engagement from Ugandan Arsenal fans.

  • Mbabazi previously appeared in a viral Arsenal video with over 5.8 million views.

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Ugandan media personality and Arsenal fan Lucky Mbabazi is among supporters of the English Premier League club who rubbed shoulders with the Arsenal Fans TV (AFTV) crew, which has been in Uganda since April 25.

Sharing a picture with the crew on X, Mbabazi posted: “I just can't keep this in the gallery now can i.😁”

In the photo, they are all smiling. It has drawn wide-ranging comments, including from former AIGP Asan Kasingye, who told Lucky Mbabazi: “Why handcuff yourself? Were you star-track?”

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The AFTV crew, led by founder Robbie Lyle, arrived in Uganda last week for a six-day official tour.

The crew has connected with local Arsenal fans and contributed to promoting Uganda to a global audience.

Arsenal Fans TV (AFTV) crew led by founder Robbie Lyle arrived in Uganda late Friday
Arsenal Fans TV (AFTV) crew led by founder Robbie Lyle arrived in Uganda late Friday

The team touched down at Entebbe International Airport from London aboard a Uganda Airlines flight. Scores of excited Ugandan Arsenal supporters welcomed them.

Lyle was flanked by AFTV personalities, including Cecil Jee Thomas and Lee Judges. The full delegation comprised an 11-member production crew.

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In 2024, Lucky Mbabazi featured in a video highlighting key moments of Arsenal Football Club players and fans during that Premier League season.

In the video, which is two minutes and nine seconds long, Mbabazi appears for a second while dancing in the Capital FM studio.

Lucky Mbabazi
Lucky Mbabazi

Her clip starts at one minute and thirty-seven seconds. Since its posting on May 21, 2024, the video has generated 5.8 million views on the Arsenal X account.

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