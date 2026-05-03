Uganda to restrict car spareparts imports as Kiira Motors steps up local production

The ministry says it is set to seek Cabinet approval to restrict the importation of certain car spare parts that are locally made by Kiira Motors

Government plans to restrict imports of car spare parts already produced locally.

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The move aims to protect and grow Uganda’s emerging automotive industry.

Kiira Motors has driven growth, with exports worth $183 million secured.

Uganda’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has announced plans to seek restriction of spare parts importation to allow the country's indigenous car making company, Kiira Motors expand its local market share.

The ministry says it is set to seek Cabinet approval to restrict the importation of certain car spare parts that are locally made by Kiira Motors

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Minister Monica Musenero revealed this week that the proposal will target spare parts that are already being manufactured locally, now that Uganda has the capacity to produce high-quality components.

“Soon we shall bring a request to the Cabinet that we increase taxes on imported parts which are locally manufactured because the standard of our spare parts is very high,” Musenero said.

She explained that the move is intended to shield local manufacturers from unfair competition and accelerate the growth of domestic production, which has been boosted by investments in vehicle manufacturing.

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The buses at the Kiira Mortors plant in Jinja

Local spare parts industry gaining ground

Musenero noted that Uganda’s progress in electric vehicle manufacturing has already stimulated the development of supporting industries, including the production of car spare parts.

The proposed restrictions are expected to encourage further investment in the sector, reduce dependence on imports, and create jobs across the automotive value chain.

Kiira Motors drives industrial push

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The minister attributed the growth in local manufacturing to the work of Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC), whose vehicle plant in Jinja has become a key pillar of Uganda’s industrialisation agenda.

“The Kiira vehicle plant in Jinja… stands as the largest, most competent and capable bus manufacturing facility on the African continent,” she said.

Uganda has also secured a World Manufacturer Identifier, [the first three characters of a 17-character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)] allowing its vehicles to be recognised globally as “Made in Uganda.”

Minister Monica Musenero arrives at the Kiira Motors plant in Jinja

Export growth and regional impact

Musenero revealed that Uganda is already seeing strong demand for its locally manufactured vehicles, with signed export orders worth $183 million from countries including Nigeria, South Africa and Ethiopia.

Kayoola electric bus, in December 2025 completed a 13,700-kilometre journey from Kampala to Cape Town across six African countries using its own power.

Rising local content and production targets

Musenero also revealed that local content in Uganda’s vehicles has grown exponentially, rising from less than 10 percent in 2021 to about 40 percent today.

The government is targeting 65 percent local content by 2030 as it deepens industrial capacity.