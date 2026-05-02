Crisis: UEDCL MD Paul Mwesigwa sent on forced leave, board chair fired 

Minister of Energy, Dr Ruth Nankabirwa said the move is aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and service delivery in the electricity distribution sector.

Government has terminated UEDCL Board Chairperson Lydia Ochieng Obbo and sent Managing Director Paul Mwesigwa on forced leave.

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The move follows a review aimed at improving governance and accountability at the electricity distributor.

Interim leadership has been appointed to oversee operations during the transition.

Government through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has terminated the services of UEDCL Board Chairperson Lydia Ochieng Obbo and placed Managing Director Paul Mwesigwa on forced leave.

The ministry says the stern action is as part of a broader review of the company’s management and operations.

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Minister of Energy, Dr Ruth Nankabirwa said the move is aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and service delivery in the electricity distribution sector.

The decision, she said, followed a government-led assessment of leadership at the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

“In this regard, the services of the Chairperson of the Board have been terminated, and the Managing Director has been placed on forced leave to allow for a comprehensive review of the Company’s management and operations,” the statement said.

UEDCL Board Chairperson Lydia Ochieng Obbo has been fired

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Interim leadership steps in

To maintain stability, shareholders have appointed an Interim Board Chairperson and an Acting Managing Director to oversee operations during the transition.

“These interim arrangements will remain in place until the vacant positions are substantively filled,” the ministry added.

The minister said the measures are meant to ensure continuity and stability in electricity distribution across the country.

Minister Ruth Nankabirwa

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Power supply unaffected

Despite the leadership shake-up, the Ministry of Energy assured the public that electricity supply will remain uninterrupted.

“The public and all stakeholders are hereby assured that electricity supply and distribution services will continue uninterrupted during this period,” the statement read.

Push for accountability

Nankabirwa said the changes are part of routine governance and oversight procedures.

However, analysts say the removal of both the board chair and the managing director points to deeper concerns within the utility’s operations, especially following UEDCL’s takeover of national electricity distribution after the exit of Umeme in 2025.