KCCA has announced plans to introduce electric buses into the city’s public transport system

KCCA has announced plans to introduce electric buses into the city’s public transport system

KCCA set to roll out electric buses in Kampala this month, after cabinet approval

KCCA says the introduction of electric buses is part of a broader effort to reduce air pollution and modernise public transport in Kampala.

KCCA will roll out electric buses in Kampala after receiving Cabinet approval.

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Eight buses will be deployed by the end of May as part of a pilot phase.

The project aims to reduce air pollution and improve city transport.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced plans to introduce electric buses into the city’s public transport system before the end of May, following approval from Cabinet.

KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki said the long-awaited initiative is now ready for rollout, with final steps underway to secure operational clearance.

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“A while back I mentioned that we were to introduce electric buses for city commute and some people did not believe me,” Buzeki said.

“We were supposed to first get approval from Cabinet, and as I speak the Cabinet has granted us permission to deploy electric buses here in Kampala.”

KCCA is currently working with the Ministry of Works and Transport to obtain the final licence required before the buses can begin operations.

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The first phase of the project, Buzeki said, will involve a limited rollout to test the system before full expansion.

Buzeki said KCCA plans to deploy eight electric buses in the initial phase by the end of May.

“Our target is that by the end of May we should have deployed eight electric buses as we observe how they will work and then we shall deploy more on other routes,” she said.

The pilot is expected to help authorities assess performance, route efficiency and public reception before scaling up the fleet.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki

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Focus on cleaner transport

KCCA says the introduction of electric buses is part of a broader effort to reduce air pollution and modernise public transport in Kampala.

Buzeki urged city residents to embrace the new buses once they are introduced.

“We urge all of you, once the buses arrive, to embrace them because they will help reduce air pollution from the other vehicles that use fuel,” she said.

Improved commuter experience

The authority also promised a more organised and reliable transport system, with clearly marked routes and shorter waiting times for passengers.

“They will have short wait time on their stages; the buses will be labelled properly with their routes,” Buzeki added.