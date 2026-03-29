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Uganda kicks off years-long advertisement on Italian public buses
Uganda has launched a new international advertising campaign in Italy, placing lively images of its iconic wildlife on public buses across major cities to attract more tourists.
The campaign was unveiled by Uganda’s Ambassador to Rome, Elizabeth Paula Napeyok
It features visuals of the mountain gorilla and the crested crane, two of the country’s most recognisable symbols.
The advertisements are being displayed on buses operating in key Italian cities including Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence.
Ambassador Napeyok announced that the initiative is intended to spark curiosity among both Italians and international visitors already travelling through Italy, encouraging them to consider Uganda as their next travel destination.
“Our buses will traverse iconic places such as St Peter’s Square, the Colosseum and the main streets of Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence,” she said
“We estimate that this campaign will reach approximately 10 million people across Italy”
Strategic timing ahead of Easter influx
The campaign comes at a strategic time, as Italy prepares for a surge in visitors during the Easter period.
Rome, in particular, attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists who gather for Papal ceremonies at the Vatican.
Ugandan officials believe this presents a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s tourism potential to a global audience already in a travel mindset.
The campaign, Napeyok said, aims to tap into the movement of international travellers who may be seeking new destinations beyond Europe.
Part of a long-term tourism strategy
Officials say the bus advertisements are only the beginning of a broader, long-term promotional effort to strengthen Uganda’s visibility in Europe.
“This is just the first step in a long-term advertising initiative that will continue to engage and inspire audiences for years to come,” Ambassador Napeyok said.
Uganda has in recent years intensified efforts to grow its tourism sector, which remains a key contributor to foreign exchange earnings. Campaigns such as this are expected to complement ongoing initiatives aimed at positioning the country as a must-visit destination.