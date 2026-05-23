NRM will use lining up to vote for Speaker and Deputy Speaker flag bearers.

NRM will use lining up to vote for Speaker and Deputy Speaker flag bearers.

NRM to use lining up voting for Speaker, deputy speaker flag bearers

NRM leaders have confirmed that MPs-elect will line up behind candidates to choose the party’s Speaker and Deputy Speaker flag bearers.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) will use the lining up method to choose its flag bearers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament, Kampala vice chairperson Salim Uhuru has said.

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Uhuru said voting in the party’s internal selection process will be conducted strictly by MPs-elect lining up behind their preferred candidates.

“Voting in the NRM party’s Speaker and Deputy Speaker selection process will be conducted strictly by lining up,” Uhuru said.

The announcement sets the stage for a highly watched contest inside the ruling party as candidates intensify lobbying ahead of the NRM caucus vote.

The party has concluded conducting an expression of interest exercise for the two top parliamentary positions following a Central Executive Committee (CEC) resolution reached on Friday, May 22, 2026.

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NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi said the exercise started on Friday evening and closed on Saturday evening.

Candidates seeking the speaker position include Jacob Oboth Oboth, Florence Asiimwe Akiiki and Yorke Odria Alioni. Bukono County MP Persis Namuganza and Democratic Party president general Norbert Mao have also declared interest in the race.

For deputy speaker, contenders include Thomas Tayebwa, Rose Obigah, Catherine Lamwaka, Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, Mary Kamuli Kuteesa, Patrick Obura Ogwang, James Kaberuka Ruugi Niringiyimana, Dennis Namara, Lydia Mutende Wanyoto, Peace Tibyaze, Steven Shyaka Gashaija, Jackson Kafuzi, Everline Tete Chelangat, Hillary Lokwang, Edward Makmot Otto and Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Tumukunde formally submitted his expression of interest on Saturday, joining an already crowded field where Tayebwa is seen as one of the frontrunners.

After the shortlisting process, names of successful candidates will be forwarded to the CEC for consideration before the ruling party caucus meets to choose official flag bearers.

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