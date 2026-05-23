Why Mao submitted speakership bid directly to Museveni; Tumukunde joins deputy speaker race

Mao bypassed the NRM Electoral Commission to submit his speakership bid to Museveni, while Gen Tumukunde formally entered the crowded deputy speaker race.

Democratic Party president general Norbert Mao has said he submitted his expression of interest for the speakership directly to President Yoweri Museveni instead of the NRM Electoral Commission.

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Mao said taking his papers to the NRM Electoral Commission offices on Kyadondo Road would have amounted to “unnecessary drama”.

“Those asking why I didn’t submit an expression of interest letter for the Speakership to the NRM Electoral Commission should know that I submitted my expression of interest to President @KagutaMuseveni, the @NRMOnline National Chairman,” Mao said.

“I can confirm that the letter reached because I got a call to that effect from the Principal Private Secretary to the President. Going to Kyadondo Road would be unnecessary drama. It would also be seen as blackmail - something I do not believe in.”

Mao’s declaration adds another twist to the race to replace outgoing Speaker Anita Among, whose tenure has faced growing political pressure and corruption investigations.

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The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission opened the expression of interest exercise for speaker and deputy speaker on Friday, May 22, 2026. The exercise closed on Saturday evening.

NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi said all nominees will undergo a shortlisting process before their names are forwarded to the Central Executive Committee (CEC), which is expected to meet at State House Entebbe on Sunday.

The ruling party will later convene a caucus meeting where NRM MPs-elect will choose the party flag bearers for the two top parliamentary positions.

Documents circulating from the NRM Electoral Commission show that Defence minister Jacob Oboth Oboth, Florence Asiimwe Akiiki and Yorke Odria Alioni submitted expressions of interest for speaker.

Persis Namuganza, the Bukono County MP, has also publicly declared interest in the speakership race.

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For deputy speaker, the list includes Thomas Tayebwa, Rose Obigah, Catherine Lamwaka, Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, Mary Kamuli Kuteesa, Patrick Obura Ogwang, James Kaberuka Ruugi Niringiyimana, Dennis Namara, Lydia Mutende Wanyoto, Peace Tibyaze, Steven Shyaka Gashaija, Jackson Kafuzi, Everline Tete Chelangat, Hillary Lokwang and Edward Makmot Otto.

Gen Tumukunde, the Rukungiri Municipality MP, submitted his expression of interest on Saturday afternoon.

“This afternoon, I formally submitted my expression of interest to the @NRMOnline Electoral Commission for the office of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda,” Tumukunde said.

“I remain committed to serving with diligence and dedication to the people and Parliament of Uganda.”