Why you shouldn’t miss the EPL finale watch party this Sunday at Millennium Grounds

Organizers have assured revelers of tight security and all necessary safety measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

On Sunday, 24 May 2026, Millennium Grounds in Lugogo will transform into Kampala’s biggest open-air football and entertainment festival as thousands of fans gather for the Guinness-powered EPL season finale watch party.

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Gates open at 2:00 PM with one required to buy just two bottles of Guinness to access the venue. All 10 Premier League matches will be broadcast simultaneously on giant screens. The experience is designed to recreate the atmosphere of a Premier League stadium.

Beyond the football, the event is positioned as a full-scale entertainment festival.

Elijah Kitaka is back in familiar territory, having lit up previous Guinness Matchday on Tour activations. The ‘Daily Bundle’ hitmaker has a way of turning smooth sets into full crowd moments.

King Saha, is one of the acts in the line up, bringing a different kind of weight. His live shows tend to stretch and swell with emotion, pulling the crowd into every lyric until the entire space feels locked into the same rhythm.

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Then there is Fik Fameica, who rarely needs much introduction when it comes to live energy. His performances are loud, unpredictable, and built for festivals.

The entertainment experience is further powered by a strong DJ lineup featuring DJ Nimrod, DJ Handsome, DJ Alza, DJ Karsten, and DJ Essmatic, who will provide continuous music from build-up sessions to late-night celebrations.

Hosting duties will be handled by international pundit Andrew Kabura and comedian Andrew Zizinga, both known Manchester United supporters, adding humour, banter, and interactive crowd engagement throughout the day.

All these acts have been teasing what’s coming, and the message they’ve been sending is simple: expect a night that doesn’t ease up. The kind of night where people plan to “just stop by” and end up staying until the very end.

This year’s finale carries an extra layer of excitement after Arsenal secured the Premier League title mid-week, ending atwo-decade wait for their supporters. For the Gunners faithful, the event becomes a celebration of a historic achievement, while neutrals and rival supporters still get to enjoy the beautiful game on a championship Sunday.

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With food, Guinness at discounted prices, interactive fan zones, football-themed games, and giveaways also part of the experience, organisers say the event is designed to deliver more than just football viewing.

“As the official beer of the Premier League, Guinness is delighted to bring fans together for a finale experience that goes beyond watching football.

It is a full-day immersion into the end of an amazing season, blending sport, music, and fan culture into one continuous celebration,” Guinness Brand Manager- Denise Nazzindasaid.