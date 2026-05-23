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Alleged Audio: Kadaga begs Masaka witchdoctors to save her from enemies

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:28 - 23 May 2026
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President Yoweri Museveni and former House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga
President Yoweri Museveni and former House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga
The recording appears to capture a woman alleged to be Kadaga asking the witchdoctors to protect her from political enemies
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An audio recording of an alleged phone conversation between former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and people said to be witchdoctors from Masaka seeking to neutralise her enemies has emerged

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Information about the alleged audio was first made public by journalist Andrew Mwenda, who claimed President Museveni confronted her over similar recordings at State House.

The recording, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, appears to capture a woman alleged to be Kadaga asking the witchdoctors to protect her from political enemies.

In the audio, the woman lists several names, including President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, his brother Gen Salim Saleh, former Speaker Anita Among and a one Eric Mugabi.

“Save me from my enemies, all they wish for me should go back to them. I also want those who go to the head of state to speak badly about me to be chased away by him,” she says in the recording.

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The audio also captures a disagreement over payment. The woman tells the men that she has no money at the moment and promises to pay them later.

The men, who claim to be from Masaka, promise to deal with her enemies and restore her lost influence in government.

President Yoweri Museveni and former House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga
President Yoweri Museveni and former House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

We are going to send someone to give you medicine to massage your arms and put the rest in your pillow. We shall return you to office. We shall get rid of all people standing in your way,” one of them says.

The audio follows claims made by Mwenda on the Bad Natives podcast. Mwenda, who also heads communications at the Patriotic League of Uganda, claimed that Museveni played audio and video recordings during a State House meeting last Thursday.

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According to Mwenda, Kadaga apologised after Museveni confronted her over alleged attempts to bewitch him, members of his family and political rivals.

He claimed the meeting included Museveni, Kadaga, three religious leaders, Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso and Among.

Kadaga has not publicly responded to the latest audio or Mwenda’s claims.

Below is the audio recording:

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Kadaga, one of Uganda’s longest-serving politicians, has represented Kamuli District as Woman MP since 1989.

She served as Deputy Speaker from 2001 to 2011 before becoming Uganda’s first female Speaker of Parliament.

She held the position until 2021, when the NRM backed Jacob Oulanyah for the speakership. Museveni later appointed Kadaga First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs.

Her long career, however, has also been marked by political rivalry within the ruling party, including tensions with Among over influence in eastern Uganda

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