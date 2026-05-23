Sheila Gashumba praises Anita Among’s sense of fashion

Gashumba said last night that many people have money but lack class, and that Among stands out for her wardrobe, cars and home design.

Sheila Gashumba praised Anita Among’s wardrobe, car collection and Kigo house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gashumba said Among has class, even as she noted that her style had brought her “hot problems.”

Among’s expensive fashion choices have fed public debate during the ongoing corruption probe.

Digital influencer, media personality and DJ Sheila Carol Gashumba has praised former Speaker Anita Among’s taste in fashion, even as the former head of Parliament faces a widening corruption and illicit enrichment probe.

Gashumba said last night that many people have money but lack class, and that Among stands out for her wardrobe, cars and home design.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everything aside!! Soo many people have money but no class! @AnitahAmong has class! I would steal her wardrobe and her car collection, mostly that maybach! That kigo morden open house is 100/100!” Gashumba wrote.

She added that “being too classy landed her in HOT PROBLEMS,” before saying she wanted Among’s personal shopper, stylist and the architect behind her Kigo house.

Sheila Gashumba

Gashumba’s comments come at a sensitive time for Among. Her costly fashion choices and lifestyle have drawn public attention during the ongoing investigations into alleged corruption, illicit enrichment and money laundering.

Security personnel have raided homes linked to Among in Kampala suburbs including Nakasero, Ntinda and Kigo, as investigators searched for documents and other material evidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among’s expensive attire became one of the triggers of the ongoing probe when during President Museveni’s inauguration at Kololo on May 12, 2026, she wore a designer dress from Oscar de la Renta valued at more than $10,000.

Speaker Anita Among and her husband Moses Magogo at the swearing in of the 12th Parliament MPs

Gashumba, however, says all that notwithstanding, she was inspired by the former speaker’s classy taste.

Fashion remains a central part of Ms Gashumba’s public identity.

Her public commentary on her attire generally revolves around defending her creative freedom against public scrutiny and explaining her approach to dressing.

Advertisement

Advertisement