I cautioned Among against defying Museveni - Kabanda

Daudi Kabanda insists he acted on official duties, not personal motives, while NRM opens the speakership to new candidates ahead of Monday’s vote.

Kabanda says he acted on PLU directives, not to undermine former Speaker Anita Among.

He advised Among to follow President Museveni’s guidance if told to step down.

NRM opens speakership to all candidates, with interest closing tomorrow at 3pm.

Observers suggest the party will ultimately back Oboth and Tayebwa despite the open process.

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Patriotic League of Uganda General Secretary Daudi Kabanda said he did not orchestrate the fall of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among as the public portrays.

Kabanda, Kasambya County Member of Parliament and long-time friend of Among, said he acted on official duties following the PLU Chairman’s directive when he announced PLU's withdrawal of Among's endorsement in the 12th Parliament speakership race.

"This is official. I was executing my official duties. It has nothing to do with friendship; she remains my friend," Kabanda told NTV Uganda.

@ntvug PLU Secretary General David Kabanda has addressed speculation over whether recent events have strained his relationship with former Speaker Anita Among. His remarks come days after security operatives raided Among’s residences amid what many believe are corruption investigations, and after PLU announced it would not back her bid for Parliament’s Speakership. #NTVNews ♬ original sound - NTV Uganda

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He said he advised Among after her swearing-in that she would meet President Museveni and should not defy his advice.

"In case he tells you to step down, please step down, because there is no way a member of NRM and a senior party leader can defy the president. I left after saying this," he added, noting he does not know if she still sees him as a friend or a Judas.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Speaker Among and President Museveni

Kabanda said he still considers her a friend. He clarified that the security operation investigating her on corruption and misuse of public funds is led by the military and that he is not a member of the UPDF or any security agency.

He questioned whether Among met all her supporters before withdrawing from the speakership race. "Should she also be called a Judas if she didn't do that?" he asked.

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Meanwhile, the NRM has opened the speakership to any interested candidates despite earlier reports endorsing Jacob Oboth Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa for speaker and deputy speaker.

Tayebwa and Oboth Oboth

The new development followed today’s CEC meeting. Expressions of interest will close tomorrow at 3pm, after which the NRM chairman will present the names to the caucus on Sunday evening.

A resolution will then determine which candidates the party will support ahead of the vote on Monday, May 25.

Dr. Tanga Odoi

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The NRM Electoral Commission chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi, said no candidate may campaign, bribe voters, or convene meetings of NRM MPs. Violating this rule will lead to automatic disqualification.