BREAKING: NRM CEC endorses Oboth-Oboth for Speaker, Tayebwa for Deputy Speaker

NRM has endorsed Jacob Oboth-Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, signalling male-led parliamentary leadership ahead of the May 25 elections.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has officially endorsed Jacob Oboth-Oboth for Speaker and Thomas Tayebwa for Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

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The ruling party’s Central Executive Committee threw its full weight behind the duo as its preferred candidates for the top parliamentary positions. This decision signals NRM’s strong influence ahead of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections scheduled for May 25, 2026.

Dr Tanga Odoi, Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, is expected to formally announce the party’s candidates in a press briefing later today. Party sources say the endorsement reflects NRM’s desire for continuity and strong alignment with government policies in Parliament.

Oboth-Oboth is West Budama Central MP and former Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs. Tayebwa, representing Ruhinda North, is the current Deputy Speaker. If elected, the pair will occupy the top two leadership positions, marking a male-led leadership for the first time in Uganda’s parliamentary history, according to political analysts.