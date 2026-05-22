Public reacts as Balimwezo rejects ‘old fashioned’ Lord Mayor’s chair’

Eng. Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo rejected the ceremonial Lord Mayor’s chair that has been in service for nearly 50 years.

Eng. Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo rejected the ceremonial Lord Mayor’s chair that has been in service for nearly 50 years.

The ornate wooden chair, featuring deep burgundy tufted leather and intricate carvings was previously used by former Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago for 15 years, as well as several predecessors.

Lord Mayor Balimwezo refuses to use the ceremonial Lord Mayor’s chair citing its age.

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Public reaction is mixed, with some seeing superstition and disrespect, others defending a fresh start.

Critics argue the timing is poor given Kampala’s urgent city management challenges.

Barely two days after being sworn in as the Kampala Lord Mayor, Eng. Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo is already facing backlash for declining to use the ceremonial Lord Mayor’s chair that has been in service for nearly 50 years.

The decision, announced shortly after his swearing-in on May 20, 2026, prompted criticism from citizens and commentators, who accused him of superstition, disrespect for tradition, and unnecessary extravagance.

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Balimwezo cited the chair’s age as his reason for rejection.

The ornate wooden chair, featuring deep burgundy tufted leather and intricate carvings including the inscription “VIS UNITA FORTIOR,” was previously used by former Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago for 15 years, as well as several predecessors.

The Lord Mayor reportedly requested that the Kampala Capital City Authority procure a new chair for him.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Eng. Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo

Mixed reactions online

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The announcement drew mixed responses on social media.

Some Ugandans expressed disappointment, seeing the rejection as an unnecessary break from tradition.

One X user, @atwookijohn, wrote: “Wondering who bewitched Politicians, Balimwezo please buy your own. In Europe such a chair of such age is a treasure.”

Another, @Janabs16, urged a spiritual perspective: “Rather than replacing the chair, he could simply dedicate & recommit the office to integrity, service, & faith while preserving its history and symbolic value.”

Facebook users also debated the move, with some questioning the logic of replacing the chair while other historic symbols, like the golden chain, remain in use.

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Others defended Balimwezo, citing precedents such as Speaker Anita Among refusing her predecessor’s office, and saw it as a symbolic fresh start for his administration.

Balimwezo Ronald

Timing raises questions