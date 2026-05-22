Museveni cleared Among to receive Rolls Royce - Mwenda

Anita Among sought and received President Museveni’s approval before accepting the Rolls Royce, but she remains under investigation and has withdrawn from the 12th Parliament speakership race.

Mwenda said President Museveni approved Anita Among receiving the Rolls Royce and offered to pay for clearance.

Critics had accused Among of using taxpayers' money to acquire the car.

She remains under investigation, and her assets have been seized.

Among withdrew from the 12th Parliament speakership race and agreed to cooperate with investigations.

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Veteran journalist and Patriotic League of Uganda spokesperson Andrew Mwenda has said President Yoweri Museveni knew about outgoing Speaker Anita Among's Rolls Royce when she received it.

While appearing on NBS Frontline on Thursday, May 22, Mwenda said that when Among was informed about the car by the gifter, she informed the president, who approved her to receive it.

It turns out that when someone gave Anita Among that Rolls Royce, she asked Museveni if she should accept it and he gave a go-ahead, Mwenda said, adding that the president also offered to pay for its clearance.

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Reports indicate that it's businessman Hamis Kiggundu who gifted her the car.

This is a complete turn of events, considering many critics had taken aim at Among for spending billions of shillings of taxpayers' money on such a car.

This, however, does not necessarily exonerate her, given the many corruption accusations exposed in the media during her reign as speaker. In fact, it's Among who cleared Ham to continue with Nakivubo Channel upgrade when KCCA has stopped him. Flooding in downtown Kampala has since increased.

Hamis Kiggundu

She remains under investigation, and many of her assets have been seized by security agencies, alongside raids at her luxurious mansions in Kampala's leafy suburbs.

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