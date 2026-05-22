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Uganda robbed of hardworking leader - Museveni mourns Kalwanga

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:42 - 22 May 2026
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Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda lays a wreath on Kalangwa's coffin
President Museveni mourned Moses Kalwanga Kalisa, calling him a hardworking leader whose untimely death in a motor accident has left Uganda bereft of a dedicated public servant.
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  • President Museveni praised Moses Kalwanga Kalisa as a hardworking leader and NRM mobiliser.

  • Kalwanga died in a motor accident on May 17, 2026.

  • The president sent condolences to his family, colleagues, and the nation.

  • Kalwanga was recognised for his contributions to Uganda’s development and Kayunga District.

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President Yoweri Museveni has praised the late Moses Kalwanga Kalisa as a hardworking leader whose sudden death has robbed Uganda of a dedicated public servant.

Speaking through Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda, who represented him at Kalwanga’s burial on May 21, Museveni expressed profound sadness over the loss.

Kalwanga, Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties and NRM Kayunga District Chairperson, died in a motor accident on May 17, 2026.

“On this occasion of his send-off, I salute him for putting a brick (etofari) on Uganda's development and socio-economic transformation during his lifetime,” Museveni said.

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He added that Kalwanga was a loyal party cadre, an effective mobiliser, and a leader in the prime of his life, with much more to contribute to Kayunga District and the country.

Museveni conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to Kalwanga’s family, colleagues, and the nation, praying that God grants them courage to endure the loss. “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

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