Asphalt-laying works start at Katonga Bridge on Kampala-Masaka Highway.

Asphalt-laying works start at Katonga Bridge on Kampala-Masaka Highway.

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Traffic delays expected at Katonga Bridge as road works resume

The Ministry of Works and Transport has started three-day road works at Katonga Bridge, warning motorists of delays and offering alternative routes.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has started asphalt-laying works at Katonga Bridge along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

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The works, which resume today, will last three days.

Traffic will run on a half-width carriageway, reducing road space and likely causing delays.

Motorists have been advised to plan journeys carefully, follow instructions from traffic police and site marshals, and avoid risky overtaking that could worsen congestion and endanger safety.

The Ministry has instructed the contractor to ensure proper traffic control.

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