All-male parliamentary leadership: Winnie Kiiza weighs in amid speakership race

Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza

Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza

Winnie Kiiza urges women MPs to protect their parliamentary space amid the probe into Speaker Anita Among

Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza, has called on Ugandan women, especially newly elected MPs, to protect their role in Parliament despite ongoing investigations into outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among.

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Kiiza said the allegations of corruption and illicit enrichment against Among should not undermine women’s hard-won gains in political leadership.

She warned that fear or hesitation could allow women’s representation in Parliament to diminish.

“Principled, courageous leadership is most urgently required,” Kiiza wrote on X. She appealed to women MPs to negotiate and assert their rightful place in decision-making processes.

Kiiza urged the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Kaguta Museveni to resist moves toward an all-male parliamentary leadership.

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So far, the NRM has endorsed MPs Jacob Oboth Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, a move that could result in an all-male leadership for the top two parliamentary positions, possibly for the first time in history, if the stance remains unchanged.

She noted that collective punishment of women for the alleged failings of a single individual would be unjust and could erode gender inclusivity.

She emphasised that Uganda has never responded to male leaders’ missteps by excluding men or entire groups. Kiiza called for accountability to remain individual, not collective.