Ebola Outbreak: Health Ministry speaks on school reopening, transport restrictions

Uganda will reopen schools on schedule as Ebola risk measures intensify along the DRC border and in high-risk districts.

Schools will open on time with strict SOP enforcement.

Uganda currently has no active Ebola cases; one patient is recovering after testing negative twice.

Government imposes border, transport, and mass gathering restrictions for four weeks.

Public awareness campaigns and health facility support will be intensified across high-risk areas.

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Schools in Uganda will reopen as scheduled despite the recent Ebola cases, the Health Ministry confirmed on May 21, 2026.

Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine urged headteachers and administrators to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) disseminated digitally by the Ministry of Health and available on its website.

Uganda has recorded two imported Ebola cases involving Congolese nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

One patient died, while the other has tested negative twice, on May 18 and May 20, 2026, and is recovering from other health conditions. Dr Atwine reassured the public that there is currently no active Ebola in the country.

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During a briefing following a National Task Force meeting convened by Vice President Jessica Alupo, Dr Atwine outlined government measures to curb the spread of Ebola.

Authorities will intensify public awareness on infection prevention through radio, television, social media, cultural and religious institutions, and local government structures.

Border screening, testing, and treatment capacities will be enhanced, and death reporting will be strengthened, particularly in high-risk districts along the DRC border and Kampala.

The government has temporarily suspended large cultural events, public transport across the Semliki River, cross-border bus services, flights to and from the DRC, weekly border markets, and non-essential movement across designated border points for four weeks.