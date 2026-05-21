In pictures: Fefe Bussi earns his stripes at Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert in Kampala

The Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert drew music lovers eager to experience live performances, rap battles, and surprises from some of the country’s biggest Luga flow artists.

Last Saturday, Lugogo Cricket Oval was alive with energy as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate Fefe Bussi’s decade-long contribution to Ugandan hip hop.

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The Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert drew music lovers eager to experience live performances, rap battles, and surprises from some of the country’s biggest Luga flow artists.

Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert

The event kicked off with performances from King Saha, Spice Diana, Navio, Dax Vibes, and The Myth, each warming up the crowd with high-energy sets that showcased their lyrical prowess.

Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert

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The audience sang, cheered, and danced along, building anticipation for the man of the hour. Navio then introduced Fefe Bussi, who entered to deafening applause, opening with his hit “Yes No” amid a dazzling fireworks display.

Feffe Bussi at Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert

Fefe treated fans to a dynamic set, blending popular tracks with freestyles, unreleased music, and multiple costume changes.

Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert

The night also featured thrilling rap battles where fans competed for premium prizes, highlighting raw talent within the Luga flow scene.

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Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert

The grand finale saw hip-hop legend GNL Zamba join Fefe on stage, capping the celebration with a powerful collaboration that united generations of Ugandan artists.

Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert

Bond 7 brought additional excitement to the evening through its sponsorship, energising the crowd with “Bondo O’clock” moments, giveaways, and complimentary drinks.

Bond 7 brought additional excitement to the evening

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Roy Tumwizere, Head of Core Mainstream Spirits at UBL, emphasised the brand’s commitment to supporting Ugandan music and creating memorable experiences for fans.

Spice Diana on stage

The show, organised by Talent Africa Group, received praise from CEO Aly Allibhai, who commended Fefe Bussi for his consistency and influence in growing the local hip-hop culture.

Talent Africa Group, received praise from CEO Aly Allibhai,

“Fefe Bussi has built a strong movement around his music and culture. As Talent Africa Group, we are proud to partner on a concert that celebrates Ugandan hip hop and gives fans a world-class live experience,” Allibhai said.

Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert

For one night, Luga flow shone bright—live, loud, and unifying a community of music lovers celebrating a decade of Fefe Bussi’s artistry.

Hip Hop Ku Ntiko concert