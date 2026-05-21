CCBU partners with Joe Walker Foundation to promote road safety

CCBU has joined forces with the Joe Walker Foundation to support the 2026 Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign

CCBU has joined forces with the Joe Walker Foundation to support the 2026 Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign

The partnership will drive a series of activities focused on education, visibility, and community engagement. Key events include the Boda Boda Walk, which provides safety training, reflector jackets, and community sensitisation for riders.

Coca‑Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has joined forces with the Joe Walker Foundation to support the 2026 Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting safer road use across Uganda.

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The partnership will drive a series of activities focused on education, visibility, and community engagement. Key events include the Boda Boda Walk, which provides safety training, reflector jackets, and community sensitisation for riders.

Other initiatives such as the 20 Kilometres in 20 Districts Campaign and the Remembrance Relay will highlight high-risk areas, encourage responsible road behaviour, and raise public awareness.

Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU, stressed the importance of collective responsibility: “Road safety is a shared responsibility that affects every Ugandan. Our partnership with the Joe Walker Foundation will support ongoing efforts to educate, empower, and protect road users nationwide. Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute to safer roads and help reduce preventable road fatalities, reinforcing our belief that zero harm is possible.”

Joseph Beyanga, Founder of the Joe Walker Foundation, praised the enduring partnership: “CCBU has been a consistent partner in our journey since the early days of the Joe Walker walks. Their continued support has enabled us to sustain momentum, reach more communities, and keep the conversation on road safety alive.”

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CCBU has joined forces with the Joe Walker Foundation to support the 2026 Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign

Since its founding in 2022, the foundation has covered more than 1,700 kilometres, reaching over 4.5 million Ugandans, including boda boda riders, students, policymakers, and local communities.

Road safety remains a pressing issue in Uganda, with the Uganda Police Force reporting over 14 deaths daily from road accidents. Globally, the World Health Organisation cites road traffic injuries as the leading cause of death among young people aged 5–29 years.