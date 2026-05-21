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Chameleone to pay Shs 7.5M monthly in child support to Daniella as couple finally agree to separate 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:44 - 21 May 2026
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Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim at Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi wedding
Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim
The court sanctioned mediation proceedings were being handled by Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga of the Anti-Corruption Court. She is yet to sign off on the agreement before it becomes binding.
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Following months of court sanctioned-mediation, Singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has agreed to part ways with his estranged wife Daniella Atim.

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The couple has been living apart for the past five years, since Atim left to settle in the US.

The mediation proceedings were being handled by Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga of the Anti-Corruption Court. She is yet to sign off on the agreement before it becomes binding.

Under the agreement, Atim is to retain custody of their five children; Abba, Alpha, Amma, Alba and Xara Mayanja, while Chameleone is allowed visitation rights.

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Jose Chameleone

Chameleone agreed to pay $2000 (about Shs 7.55million) to Atim every month for child support. 

The mediation however, was not conclusive on the sharing of the couple’s properties. The New Vision however, reported that the properties acquired during their marriage is to be determined later by the Family Division of the High Court.

The case 

Atim petitioned the High Court in March last year, accusing Chameleone of deserting her, causing her marriage to break down.

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She told the court through her lawyers that throughout her marriage, she faced emotional trauma because Chameleone did not love her.

Daniella Atim
Daniella Atim

She said the singer lacked compassion, empathy and affection, leaving her depressed .

She also accused Chameleone of adultery, and cruelty.

The couple had been married since June 2008 when they exchanged vows at St James Catholic Parish in Kampala

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