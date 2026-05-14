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Chameleone wishes Daniella happy belated Mother’s Day

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:45 - 14 May 2026
Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim
Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim
Jose Chameleone shared a belated Mother’s Day message for Daniella Atim amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.
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Singer Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone, has taken to social media to wish his wife a happy Mother’s Day.

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“Daniella ONLY YOU, Happy belated Mother’s Day Atim,” Chameleone posted on TikTok alongside Daniella Atim’s picture. He added the caption with his song Daniella, featuring Papa Cidy, playing in the background.

Mother’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, May 10, 2026, but Chameleone made the post four days later.

Chameleone this year agreed to end his 17-year marriage to Daniella Atim after she dragged him to court seeking divorce, although it is not yet clear whether a ruling has been made because there were disagreements over property sharing.

Atim, who shares five children with Chameleone, filed for divorce in March this year.

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The couple married on June 7, 2008.

Their marriage produced Abba Mayanja, 19, Alpha Mayanja, 16, Alba Mayanja, 13, Ama Mayanja, 11, and Zara Mayanja, 6.

In her divorce suit, Daniella Atim claimed she was neglected, unloved and unsupported, leading to depression.

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