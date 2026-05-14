Kabanda drops huge bomb on Nameere as war becomes volatile

Daudi Kabanda and Justine Nameere have intensified their public fallout over Anita Among’s Speakership bid and accountability concerns linked to the MK Birthday Run.

Kasambya County Member of Parliament and Patriotic League of Uganda Secretary General Daudi Kabanda has said he will officially respond to Masaka Woman Member of Parliament-elect Justine Nameere this evening following allegations she made against him.

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“I will respond to Nameere tomorrow evening,” Kabanda posted on Wednesday.

Nameere recently released a video on social media accusing Kabanda of blackmailing Speaker of Parliament Anita Among so she could lose favour among NRM and PLU-leaning MPs ahead of the upcoming Speaker elections.

She released the video after Kabanda held a press conference announcing that PLU had withdrawn its endorsement for Among and her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa.

According to Nameere, the move was Kabanda’s personal decision and did not involve PLU chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. However, Gen Kainerugaba has not formally distanced himself from Kabanda’s statement, which indicated that the PLU leadership had been guided on withdrawing the endorsement.

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Nameere also claimed Kabanda took pictures of Among’s Rolls Royce and leaked them to Justice Minister Nobert Mao, who is also in the Speaker race.

Meanwhile, Nameere has responded to Kabanda’s latest post, saying she is ready for his response.

“Oh, and while you’re at it, feel free to explain what happened to the billions Ugandans donated running for “charity”. Some receipts and a spreadsheet of the poor people you supposedly helped would be nice! Also drop the list of your OGs and OBs mr endorsement🤣” she posted on X.

The charity Nameere referred to is the MK Birthday Run, where she participated and bought kits. She claimed Kabanda had not yet provided accountability. However, Gen Kainerugaba announced the amount collected and noted that organisers were still vetting charities that would receive the funds.

In response, Kabanda reminded Nameere that issues surrounding her election victory in Masaka City had not yet been cleared.

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“As you also prepare your declaration forms from all the polling stations of Masaka City. Justice Teko has already been guided on how to deal with that case,” Kabanda told her.