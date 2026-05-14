VIDEO: Matia Kasaija introduces wife to the public

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija introduced his wife to the public and spoke about healthy living during the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has introduced his wife to the public during the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament on May 14, 2026.

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Kasaija, who won the Buyanja County parliamentary seat for the 2026–2031 term, introduced his wife while speaking to the media.

According to him, they have been together for 52 years.

His wife said Kasaija likes fruits and vegetables, which he normally takes for breakfast, and that is why he looks healthy at 82.

His wife also appeared healthy, and Kasaija said she eats the same foods.

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The minister said he hopes to live up to 100 years, in line with an agreement he made with a friend he did not name.

“I am 82, but still very strong. I have a friend and we agreed that we must live healthy lives until at least 100 years,” Kasaija said with a smile.

Kasaija has been in Parliament since 1980 and has served in different ministerial positions for about two decades, from 2006 to 2026.