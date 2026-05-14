Kenzo elated as Nyamutoro wins 'best performing minister in Africa' award

Nyamutoro received the award last week during the Thamani Africa Awards ceremony held in Nairobi. She beat a total of 9 other ministers from across the continent

Singer Eddy Kenzo has celebrated State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Phiona Nyamutoro after she was named Best Performing Minister at the Thamani Africa Awards in Nairobi, Kenya.

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Kenzo, who is married to Nyamutoro, shared his excitement in a social media post congratulating the minister on the recognition.“Congratulations to honorable minister,” Kenzo posted, adding, “We thank God.”

The post attracted hundreds of reactions from his followers, with many joining him to congratulate Nyamutoro on the continental recognition.

Phiona Nyamutoro after she was named Best Performing Minister at the Thamani Africa Awards in Nairobi

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Nyamutoro received the award last week during the Thamani Africa Awards ceremony held in Nairobi. She beat a total of 9 other ministers from across the continent, namely; Rebecca Miano from Kenya, Hannah Wendot Cheptumo from Kenya, Beatrice Askul Moe from Kenya, Ergogie Tesfaye from Ethiopia, Paula Ingabire from Rwanda, Lydia Nsekera from Burundi, Acacia Bandubola Mbongo from DRC, Dr Ashatu Kijaji from Tanzania and Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoa from CameroonAt the event,

Namutoro was represented at the event by Ms Ada Nshemereirwe from the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi. In a message delivered on her behalf, Nyamutoro said the award was not only a personal honour but also a recognition of Uganda’s growing mineral sector.

Eddy Kenzo and Nyamutoro

“This award is not just a pride to Uganda’s mineral sector that is on the verge of fostering the country’s economy but also as a pillar of hope for Africa that finally our natural endowment is on track for future beneficiation,” her message read.

The minister said the recognition showed the potential of Africa’s mineral wealth to drive economic transformation if properly managed and developed for the benefit of citizens.

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Phiona Nyamutoro

Nyamutoro has in recent months been vocal about Uganda’s push to strengthen value addition in the minerals sector, a key area government says will support industrialisation, job creation and export growth.