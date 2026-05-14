Full Figure to Nameere: Are you an MP or blogger?

Full Figure has entered the growing political feud between Justine Nameere and Daudi Kabanda over the Speaker of Parliament race.

The fallout between Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda and Masaka Woman MP-elect Justine Nameere has drawn in presidential advisor Jennifer Nakangubi, also known as Full Figure.

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Full Figure said Nameere was unfairly attacking Kabanda, whom she described as being closer to Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and more knowledgeable about her affairs.

She also accused Nameere of hypocrisy on corruption issues, claiming that many people financially support her.

“She has no right to speak against corruption yet everyone demands her money, including for the underwear she is wearing,” Full Figure said.

Full Figure further claimed that Nameere’s life was “leased” and alleged that she had heard several negative claims about the MP-elect. She said some of the allegations were recently shared with her by Sembabule Woman MP Hanifa Kawooya.

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The disagreement stems from the recent decision by the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) to withdraw its endorsement of Among in the upcoming Speaker of Parliament race. The move has deepened tensions between Kabanda, the PLU secretary general, and Nameere.

Nameere and Full Figure have had a long-running feud. Their latest public clash came after Nameere physically assaulted Full Figure during an altercation.