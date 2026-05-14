The first three months at work, for many new employees, can feel like an extended interview

The first three months at work, for many new employees, can feel like an extended interview

How to survive your first 90 days at a new job and secure that permanent contract

Probation is not meant to scare you. It is your chance to prove that hiring you was the right decision. Here is a practical checklist to help you survive the first 90 days and increase your chances of being confirmed.

The first three months at work, for many new employees, can feel like an extended interview. You have the job, but you are not yet fully safe. The probation period gives your employer time to assess your attitude, skills, discipline and ability to fit into the team.

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The good news is that probation is not meant to scare you. It is your chance to prove that hiring you was the right decision. Here is a practical checklist to help you survive the first 90 days and increase your chances of being confirmed.

1. Understand what success looks like

Do not assume you know what your employer expects. In your first week, ask your supervisor what your main responsibilities are and what they expect you to achieve within three months.

If you are in sales, ask about targets. If you are in media, ask about output and deadlines. If you are in administration, ask about systems, reporting and daily priorities.

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Clarity helps you avoid wasting energy on the wrong things.

2. Arrive early and respect time

Timekeeping still matters. Do not be the new employee who comes late, disappears during work hours or delays assignments.

Arriving early shows seriousness. Meeting deadlines shows reliability. In many Ugandan workplaces, managers may forgive a skills gap faster than they forgive indiscipline.

3. Learn before trying to impress

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You may have good ideas, but first understand how the organisation works. Study the culture, reporting lines, communication style and office politics.

Listen more in the first few weeks. Ask smart questions. Observe how successful staff behave. Once you understand the system, your ideas will land better.

Deliver small wins quickly

You do not need to change the whole company in 90 days. Start by doing your assigned work well.

Reply emails on time. Finish tasks before deadlines. Keep records. Follow up without being chased. Fix small problems that others ignore.

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Small wins build trust quickly.

Communicate your progress

Do not suffer in silence. If you are stuck, ask for guidance early. If you have completed a task, update your supervisor. If there is a delay, explain before the deadline passes.

Managers like employees who communicate clearly. It shows maturity and accountability.

Avoid office drama

Probation is not the time to join gossip groups, complain about everyone or take sides in office conflicts.

Be friendly, but careful. Respect everyone, from the cleaner to the managing director. Many new employees lose favour not because they lack skill, but because they enter workplace politics too early.

Show willingness to learn

No employer expects you to know everything. But they expect you to improve.

Take correction well. Write down feedback. Ask for examples. Do not argue over every comment. When your supervisor sees that you learn fast, they are more likely to trust you with bigger responsibilities.

Document your work

Keep a record of what you have done during probation. Note completed tasks, reports, targets met, problems solved and ideas implemented.

When your probation review comes, you will have evidence. Instead of saying, “I have worked hard,” you can show exactly what you contributed.

Ask for feedback before the 90 days end

Do not wait for the final review. Around the first month and second month, ask your supervisor how you are doing and what you need to improve.

This gives you time to correct mistakes before the confirmation decision is made.







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