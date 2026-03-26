Uganda’s Mama Tulia wins global award for transforming care for premature babies

Mama Tulia Ministries was honoured at the Global Foundation for Care of Newborn (GFCNI) Summit

Mama Tulia Ministries was honoured at the Global Foundation for Care of Newborn (GFCNI) Summit

Mama Tulia Ministries was honoured at the Global Foundation for Care of Newborn (GFCNI) Summit, where its founder, Isabelle Furaha, received the Innovation and Collaboration Award.

A Ugandan organisation supporting vulnerable mothers and premature babies has gained international recognition after its founder received a major global award in Germany.

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Mama Tulia Ministries was honoured at the Global Foundation for Care of Newborn (GFCNI) Summit, where its founder, Isabelle Furaha, received the Innovation and Collaboration Award.

Despite progress in neonatal care, many premature babies in Uganda face serious risks once discharged. These include infections, unsafe home conditions, and limited caregiver knowledge. Mama Tulia has built its model around addressing this fragile stage.

Isabelle Furaha, received the Innovation and Collaboration Award.

“Our work begins where hospital care ends,” Furaha said. “We walk with mothers and babies through one of the most vulnerable transitions of their lives.”

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The organisation uses a continuum of care approach. It supports families both in hospital and at home. It also trains caregivers and provides specialised services such as screening for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a condition that can cause blindness if not treated early.

Mama Tulia supports families both in hospital and at home.

Its impact has grown steadily. Mama Tulia has supported more than 10,700 mothers and babies. It has carried out over 658 home visits and more than 500 hospital engagements to improve discharge readiness.

Earlier this year, it launched the Tulia Tender Nest Transition Home. The facility offers temporary care for high-risk mothers and babies before they return home. Since February, it has supported 20 mothers and 24 babies with close monitoring and caregiver education.

The organisation also addresses social challenges. It has distributed more than 234 water filters to reduce infection risks and runs psychosocial support programmes, including support for teenage mothers and efforts to involve fathers.

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Health experts say such integrated care is vital in low-resource settings where post-discharge support is often limited. The GFCNI award also highlights the role of collaboration in delivering effective care under constrained conditions.

Isabelle Furaha, received the Innovation and Collaboration Award.

“This award reflects the collective effort of our staff, volunteers, partners, and communities,” Furaha said. “It shows that even with limited resources, impactful and scalable solutions are possible.”

Mama Tulia now aims to expand its transition home model, increase ROP screening across more districts, and strengthen community support systems.

For many families, the organisation has changed outcomes. In places where survival after preterm birth is uncertain, Mama Tulia is helping children not just survive, but grow and thrive.

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