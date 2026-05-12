Uganda Airlines acquires second Boeing aircraft

On Tuesday, the flag carrier confirmed the arrival of a wet‑leased Boeing 737‑800 operated in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

Uganda Airlines has received a second wet‑leased Boeing 737‑800 to strengthen its fleet.

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The leased aircraft are part of a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to improve reliability on regional routes.

The national carrier has faced service disruptions due to maintenance issues with its Airbus A330‑800neo aircraft.

Uganda Airlines welcomed a second leased aircraft into its fleet, further hoping to further strengthen the national carrier’s capacity amid rising passenger demand and recent service disruptions.

On Tuesday, the flag carrier confirmed the arrival of a wet‑leased Boeing 737‑800 operated in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

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This is the second of two such jets expected under the arrangement aimed at bolstering regional operations and improving schedule reliability

Strengthening regional operations with leased aircraft

The new Boeing 737‑800 joins another wet‑leased Boeing in Uganda Airlines’ short‑haul fleet, both provided by Ethiopian Airlines under a wet‑lease agreement.

Under such arrangements, the aircraft comes with crew, maintenance and insurance included, allowing the carrier to rapidly scale capacity without the lengthy certification process tied to purchasing new jets.

These leased jets are expected to be deployed on high‑demand regional routes across Africa, including services to destinations such as Nairobi, Johannesburg, Kinshasa and Lagos, where passenger numbers have steadily grown.

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Existing fleet and recent disruptions

Prior to the arrival of the leased Boeings, Uganda Airlines had been operating a modest fleet consisting of two Airbus A330‑800neo long‑haul aircraft, one Airbus A320‑200 and four Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets.

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However, its relatively small fleet has been stretched thin, particularly on long‑haul services. In early 2026, both of the airline’s A330‑800neo jets were temporarily grounded for unscheduled maintenance, leading to cancellations and delays on routes to London, Dubai and Mumbai.

With no spare jets, even routine maintenance can trigger widespread schedule changes — prompting the airline to pursue leased aircraft as a stop‑gap solution.

Long‑term expansion plans

Meanwhile, the government and airline management have been pursuing fleet expansion to improve resilience and broaden Uganda Airlines’ route map.

In March 2026, government sources confirmed that Shs422.26 billion had been secured to support the acquisition of up to 10 new aircraft, aimed at strengthening capacity and reducing reliance on leased jets.

Other reports indicate that the airline is in discussions with manufacturers to acquire future Boeing 787 dreamliners, Boeing freighters and additional narrow‑body jets — including Airbus A320neo variants — as part of a long‑term strategy to grow both passenger and cargo services.

While some past media speculation about fleet acquisitions was described by the airline as premature, planning and financing efforts continue as Uganda seeks to expand its national carrier’s footprint.

Short‑term relief, long‑term ambition