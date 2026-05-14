KCCA suspends on-street parking along Kampala Road

KCCA has banned on-street parking along key sections of Kampala Road and Jinja Road to reduce congestion and improve movement within the city centre.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has suspended on-street parking along sections of Kampala Road and Jinja Road to ease traffic congestion in the city centre.

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In a public notice issued on May 13, 2026, KCCA said the suspension affects the stretch from the Entebbe Road junction to the Jinja Road/Yusuf Lule junction near Kitgum House.

The authority said the move aims to improve traffic flow, increase safety for road users, and support movement within Kampala’s Central Business District.

Motorists must now use alternative parking spaces on nearby roads and designated commercial parking areas.

KCCA advised drivers to park along Station Road, Dewinton Road, Said Barre Road, and Nkrumah Road. The authority also encouraged motorists to use parking spaces within buildings and business premises they intend to access.

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Other recommended parking areas include the National Theatre parking grounds, Uganda House, and the multi-storey car park along Portal Avenue.

The latest directive comes as Kampala continues to face growing traffic pressure, especially within the city centre during working hours.

KCCA has in recent years increased enforcement operations targeting illegal parking, roadside vendors, and traffic obstruction in a bid to improve mobility in the capital.

The authority asked motorists to cooperate with enforcement officers and comply with the new parking arrangements.