Date for voting Speaker of Parliament announced

Parliament will elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on May 25, 2026, amid uncertainty over endorsements and growing competition for the top House positions.

Elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament have been set for May 25, 2026.

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Members of Parliament, who are currently being sworn in, will vote for the new leaders of the House.

The race remains highly anticipated because of the uncertainty surrounding it.

Current office holders are Anita Annet Among, the Woman MP for Bukedea District and Speaker of Parliament, and Thomas Tayebwa, the MP for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District and Deputy Speaker.

Neither of the two has been formally endorsed by President Yoweri Museveni or the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee (CEC).

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Other known contenders include Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Nobert Mao, the MP-elect for Laroo-Pece Division in Gulu City.

The other contenders are Persis Namuganza, the MP-elect for Bukono County in Namutumba District, and Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, the Woman MP-elect for Mbale City.