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Museveni appoints Moses Kazibwe deputy chief justice

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:42 - 14 May 2026
Moses Kazibwe
President Museveni has appointed Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi as Deputy Chief Justice and Agnes Alum as Chief Registrar, pending parliamentary approval.
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President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi as the new Deputy Chief Justice.

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Museveni has also appointed Her Worship Agnes Alum as the new Chief Registrar.

The name of the new Deputy Chief Justice has been sent to Parliament for approval.

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