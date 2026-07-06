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Registration and issuance of digital number plates not suspended - Government

Moses King Moses King
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On Monday, July 6, Works minister Hon Fred Byamukama inspected the contractor, Joint Stock Company Global Security offices at Kyambogo.
Principal communications officer Kataike Susan has noted that misleading allegations have been widely shared on social media and misleading the public.
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Ministry of Works and Transport has dismissed reports that the government has suspended registration and issuance of digital number plates.

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The reports of the alleged suspension follows public outcry over shortage of number plates.

Principal communications officer Kataike Susan has noted that misleading allegations have been widely shared on social media and misleading the public.

"The public is advised that the registration and issuance is digital number plates have not been suspended. The program remains in effect, and all registration services continue to operate in accordance with established procedures," she stated before adding.

"The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to clarify that information circulating on social media, particularly on TikTok and in a tweet accompanied by a video, alleging that the Government of Uganda had suspended the registration of digital number plates is false and misleading."

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On Monday, July 6, Works minister Hon Fred Byamukama inspected the contractor, Joint Stock Company Global Security offices at Kyambogo.

According to the inspection, the minister directed the contractor to resolve outstanding production capacity challenges by the end of August this year.

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