Zembo Moto-E event showcases Uganda’s electric mobility shift

Zembo used its inaugural Moto-E event to showcase Uganda’s growing shift towards electric motorcycles.

Zembo has held its inaugural Moto-E event at Xtreme Adventure Park Busika, bringing together riders, industry players, policymakers and motorsport fans to celebrate electric transport in Uganda.

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The event, organised in partnership with Rubis and other stakeholders, featured electric motorcycle demonstrations, test rides, technical workshops and races for riders and staff.

Riders competed on the tarmac, with the winner taking home Shs300,000 and other prizes.

Zembo said the event showed the growing interest in electric motorcycles as Uganda looks for cleaner and cheaper transport options.

Founded in 2018, Zembo has become one of Uganda’s leading electric mobility companies. It says it now has more than 2,000 active electric motorcycles on Ugandan roads.

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The company has built its model around electric bikes, rider financing, after-sales service and charging support.

Moto-E event at Xtreme Adventure Park Busika

“This event is more than just a gathering; it is a testament to the incredible journey we have undertaken together with our riders and partners,” Zembo chief executive James Obrawoski said.

“We witnessed the passion and commitment of our growing community. With over 2,000 active bikes on Ugandan roads, Zembo is proving that electric mobility is not just viable — it is the smarter, cleaner, and more economical choice for our nation,” he added.

Obrawoski said the company remains committed to expanding access, creating jobs and supporting Uganda’s move towards greener transport.

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The Moto-E event also gave Zembo a chance to engage riders and receive feedback from users of its motorcycles.

The company said such feedback helps it improve its services and products for Uganda’s transport market.

Industry players say electric motorcycles are becoming more attractive as fuel prices rise and more people seek cleaner transport. Boda-boda riders, delivery workers and daily commuters are among the groups expected to benefit from cheaper running costs.

Zembo says its motorcycles are built for Uganda’s road conditions, with durable batteries and lower maintenance needs.

Moto-E event at Xtreme Adventure Park Busika

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The company plans to expand into more districts, introduce new models and deepen partnerships to support charging infrastructure.