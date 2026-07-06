10 year old drowns during swimming lesson at Naguru school

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said officers at Jinja Road police station opened investigations into the incident

Police have launched investigations into the death of a 10-year-old special needs pupil who drowned during a swimming lesson at Hill Preparatory School in Naguru, Kampala.

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The victim has been identified as George Nsawa.

Speaking at a police press briefing on Monday, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said officers at Jinja Road police station opened investigations into the incident on July 3, 2026.

Owoyesigire said the boy drowned in the school's swimming pool during a swimming lesson.

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Hill Preparatory School in Naguru

"On July 3, police at Jinja Road police station commenced investigations into the drowning of George Nsawa, a 10-year-old special needs pupil at Hill Preparatory School in Naguru. The incident occurred during a swimming lesson at the school swimming pool," he said.

Police conveyed the body to City Mortuary at Mulago for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are now examining the circumstances that led to the incident, including whether those responsible for supervising the pupils acted negligently.

"The body was conveyed to City Mortuary in Mulago as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether there was any negligence on the part of the responsible person who was supposed to be supervising the pupils," Owoyesigire added.

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Police have not yet announced whether anyone has been questioned or arrested in connection with the incident.