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Desire Luzinda's alleged baby bump turns out AI generated image

Moses King Moses King
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Desire Luzinda
Dressed in a black  body hugging dress accentuating her curvaceous figure, the alleged bump became the center of attention sparking rumours of an alleged pregnancy with popular gospel singer and husband Levixone.
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A photo of singer Desire Luzinda has been making rounds showcasing the Ekitone singer with a conspicuous baby bump. 

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Dressed in a black  body hugging dress accentuating her curvaceous figure, the alleged bump became the center of attention sparking rumours of an alleged pregnancy with popular gospel singer and husband Levixone. 

However, in the era of artificial intelligence, seeing is not always believing. On a closer look, the photo stems from Desire and Levixone's recent trip to London where the lovebirds also performed for fans. 

The London event was held in May with Desire dressed in the same outfit standing in the same posture and also performed in the same dress at what looked like an up close and personal family picnic styled concert. 

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The two were officially married in August 2025 in a traditional ceremony and followed up the glamour with a white wedding celebrated by close friends, family and dignitaries. 

Their relationship is widely celebrated as a love story rooted in faith, transformation and redemption.

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