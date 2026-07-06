Anita Among investigation reportedly complete

According to sources, the prosecution has concluded its investigations into the matter and awaits approval to proceed with prosecution.

The high profile investigation into the alleged corruption involving former Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among is reportedly complete.

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According to sources, the prosecution has concluded its investigations into the matter and awaits approval to proceed with prosecution.

The development would mean that the former Speaker of Parliament will be expected to appear before the Anti Corruption Court if the case file is sanctioned.

The investigations reportedly related to under declaration of wealth to the Office of the Inspection General of Government (IGG) and the management of resources allocated to Parliament.

At least seven senior Parliament officials including Chris Obore, Daniel Adilo, Leonard Okema, Rajab Kaaya, Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, Vincent Otebata and Methods Murebe have already been charged before the Anti Corruption Court with embezzlement, money launder and causing financial loss involving billions of Uganda shillings between 2023 and 2026 under the helm of Rt Hon Anita Among.

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Recently, investigators from the Inspectorate of Government and the Criminal Investigations Directorate have searched properties linked to Among in Nakasero, Kigo and Bukedea and impounded luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce and a Range Rover.